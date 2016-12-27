Cristiano Ronaldo: "I've Answered All My Doubters"

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo feels he silenced his remaining doubters with a trophy-laden 2016.

A victory over local rivals Atletico Madrid saw Ronaldo lift the Champions League trophy before guiding Portugal to their maiden major crown at Euro 2016 and enjoying further success in the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo was rewarded for his stunning year with the Ballon d'Or this month and added another individual honour on Tuesday when he was named best player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

"Collectively and individually, it was probably my best year so far," Ronaldo said in a recorded video message.

"We won the Champions League with Real Madrid, we won a major title with Portugal's national team for the first time, I won the Ballon d'Or, the Club World Cup. I cannot ask for more.

"The people who still doubt me, Real Madrid and the national team, they now have the proof. We won everything.

"So it has been an amazing year and I am very happy with it. I want to thank my team-mates from the national team and Real Madrid."

Ronaldo's national team boss, Fernando Santos, was named coach of the year at the same ceremony.