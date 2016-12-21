Barcelona Furious With CAS Treatment of Real Madrid

beIN SPORTS

None too impressed is an accurate description of the mood within the Camp Nou following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to reduce Real Madrid's transfer ban to just one transfer window.

Considering Barcelona were handed a similar punishment for breaches relating to the transfer and registration of players under the age of 18 in 2015, sources at the Catalan club are puzzled as to why Los Blancos have been able to cut their sentence in half.

To add further fuel to the fire, the exact same team of lawyers that unsuccessfully defended the Blaugrana two seasons ago has this time managed to partially overturn the punishment handed to their arch rivals, Real Madrid.