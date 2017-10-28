OMNISPORT

Ernesto Valverde enjoyed a triumphant return to Athletic Bilbao as a first-half goal from Lionel Messi and a late second from Paulinho secured Barcelona a 2-0 win at San Mames.

Back at the club he represented as both a player and a coach, Barcelona boss Valverde watched on as the talismanic Messi' converted Jordi Alba's cut-back cross for his 12th LaLiga goal in 10 games this season.

17 - Barcelona haven´t lost in their last 17 La Liga games (W16 D1), their longest unbeaten run since March 2017. Hammer. pic.twitter.com/BQWzl4f3MS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 28, 2017

The visitors needed a fine reactionary save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen to remain ahead before Paulinho secured the three points in stoppage time, tapping home the rebound after Luis Suarez's shot had been saved.

The Brazilian's strrike condemned Athletic to a eighth straight league defeat against the Catalan club - they have failed to even find the net in the last five meetings, although it wasn't for a lack of effort.

The league leaders in Spain now sit four points clear of second-placed Valencia in the table and are eight ahead of reigning champions Real Madrid, who now cannot afford any mistakes when they visit Girona on Sunday.