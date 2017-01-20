Zinedine Zidane Wants Real Madrid To Bounce Back Against Malaga

Zinedine Zidane is looking for Real Madrid to use the game against Malaga as an opportunity to respond to their back to back defeats.

Madrid host Malaga in LaLiga on Saturday looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats with a win that would put pressure on Sevilla and Barcelona - both of whom play on Sunday - behind them.

"The good thing is that we have a game to change the situation. We've had little time to recover but we're ready," he said. "The dressing-room is fine, we're not worried.

"We're not going to go crazy. We're going to work to do things better. The only thing wrong against Celta was that they had two chances and we conceded twice.

"There's no such thing as not being able to lose any more. We'll leave this [40-game unbeaten] streak behind, with conviction. I'm under pressure but I was already when I joined this club. I'll always have it, until the last day I'm here. It makes me grow stronger every day."