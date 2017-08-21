Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists he is happy with his squad as it is, hoping for no changes before the end of the transfer window.

Madrid opened their LaLiga title defence with a 3-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane's men claimed a convincing win thanks to goals from Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Zidane, whose team have been linked to Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, said he would be more than happy to have his squad unchanged before the window closes on August 31.

While the likes of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Danilo have left Madrid, Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos have been the main arrivals.

"I want this squad as it is," Zidane said after his side's win.

"I love it and hopefully there is no change, but you know that until the 31st everything can happen."

Florin Andone missed a late penalty for Deportivo, while Sergio Ramos saw red for Madrid in the closing stages.

Zidane was full of praise for another defender, Nacho, for his display.

"I'm happy for Nacho. I'm happy because he's always one who does [perform], who is very focused, also when he doesn't play, because he thinks he can play," he said.

"In the first three official matches, he did not play much and suddenly he plays and does very well. I'm glad he doesn't change."