Zinedine Zidane Slams Real Madrid Fans Over Danilo Abuse

Zinedine Zidane is angry with how Real Madrid fans singled out Danilo for criticism in the loss to Celta Vigo.

Zidane said he was frustrated with the treatment of full-back Danilo, who was targeted by sections of the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The criticism of Danilo is unfair," he said. "It's not so much the fans, who aren't only booing Danilo. It's especially what they write about him - it's not fair.

"He's a professional, he always gives 100 per cent. He can do better, of course, like everyone."