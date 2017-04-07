Zinedine Zidane Reiterates Calm Over James Rodriguez Situation At Real Madrid

James Rodriguez's frustration at Real Madrid is understandable and Zinedine Zidane insists everything is fine with the player at the club.

James' Madrid future was thrown into question once more this week, albeit in more conventional circumstances.

The Colombia star reacted angrily to being substituted during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Leganes where he scored the opening goal.

He appeared to swear at Zidane when trudging off to make way for Isco and went on to punch the dugout after ignoring his coach on the touchline.

Zidane sympathised with James' frustration after the match and was unwilling to reopen the issue before facing Atletico.

"Yes of course, it’s not a controversy," he said. "It's what happens with a manager, it happens in football.

"James, I – we all have the same interest. You think we're going to speak more about this? No, it's all in the past and that's it. We're thinking about tomorrow."