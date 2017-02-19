Zinedine Zidane Looks For Real Madrid To Maintain Scoring Streak

Zinedine Zidane is pleased with the attacking options he has at Real Madrid, and with Gareth Bale's return he hopes the scoring streak can continue.

Madrid have now scored in 42 consecutive matches across all competitions, with Bale's return after three months out with injury meaning Zidane now has his BBC strikeforce - which includes Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo - to call upon once again.

"I'm happy to have the front three available because we know what they can offer, as well as what the rest can do," said Zidane.

"Gareth Bale is a key player and we are all happy, not least the player himself.

"We must carry on playing like we did in this game to continue our scoring streak."