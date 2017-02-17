Zinedine Zidane Does Not Believe Barcelona Champions League KO Would Impact In La Liga

Zinedine Zidane does not see failure in Barcelona's European campaign impacting on La Liga's title race.

A win for Real Madrid against Espanyol will see them move four points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, having played a game less, with Luis Enrique's side not playing until Leganes visit Camp Nou on Sunday.

The champions' morale has taken a hit following their 4-0 Champions League thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but Zidane believes their European campaign will have no impact on the domestic title race.

"If Barcelona are knocked out, it won't change LaLiga," he said. "We only look at what we do.

"In the defeat, we saw a very strong Paris Saint-Germain and a Barcelona who were less so. But there is always a return leg and you have to play. We know Barca are a very good team and they can still do things in the competition."