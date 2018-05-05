Español
Suarez Hints At Griezmann Move To Barcelona

Luis Suarez hints that Antoine Griezmann will move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, saying "he will be welcomed"

Barcelona star Luis Suarez strongly hinted that Antoine Griezmann would join the LaLiga giants, saying the Atletico Madrid forward would be welcomed.

Griezmann, 27, has been linked with a move to Barcelona after enjoying another fine season with Atletico, scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

Suarez strongly suggested the France international, who is contracted until mid-2022, would be making the move to Camp Nou.

"It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like [Ousmane] Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho came," he told Radio Rincon.

"He's a player who brings a huge amount, he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting. He rules up front for Atletico and that is fundamental.

CAN REAL MADRID END BARCA'S UNBEATEN RUN?

"He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things.

"He will be welcomed."

Barcelona have enjoyed a fine 2017-18 campaign, winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.

 

 
