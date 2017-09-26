Simeone And Koke Keeping A Special Eye On Morata

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone expects to have his hands full in attempting to quell a red-hot Alvaro Morata when Chelsea visit the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in four matches against the Premier League champions and will hope to continue that trend in Simeone's 50th Champions League match in charge.

Former Real Madrid striker Morata has already netted six league goals this season and looms as a major threat for Los Rojiblancos, who drew 0-0 at Roma in their opening Group C fixture.

Find out why this fella is so excited about tomorrow's @ChampionsLeague date and other Opta stats 👉 https://t.co/OrkeaHRceU pic.twitter.com/gJ96W1VYmW — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 26, 2017

And while the Atletico boss was unwilling to speak about new signing Diego Costa, he was clear in his praise for Chelsea's latest Spanish star.

"Morata is a very important player," Simeone told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"He has great movement in the box, he knows how to play with his back to goal and can keep the ball.

"He will perform really well at Chelsea alongside players like Willian, [Eden] Hazard and Pedro."

Midfielder Koke echoed Simeone's praise for his international team-mate, one of six Spaniards who could feature for the Blues on Wednesday.

"There are many Spanish players at Chelsea and they are scoring goals like my friend Morata. Everything he touches is hitting the back of the net," the 26-year-old said.

"Let’s hope they do not have a good day tomorrow."