Signing Neymar Is Impossible Declares Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes signing Barcelona star Neymar is "impossible".

The Brazil international has regularly been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with reports the Premier League giants were planning a huge bid in the off-season.

Mourinho dismissed the speculation, however, and said bringing Neymar to United was far too difficult.

"I always try to be objective and pragmatic with the clubs and ask the clubs what can be given to me," he told ESPN Brasil.

"Neymar is absurd. A club like Barcelona cannot and will not lose Neymar.

Guts, joy, ginga and lots of determination. I'm writing my story on pitch. This is #Brasileiragem pic.twitter.com/0EmTKpudR0 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 29, 2017

"Although [Lionel] Messi is still a young player with years to go, he is already playing well at 30.

"Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona after Messi. I think it [signing Neymar] is like trying to break into a safe. Impossible."

Neymar, 25, has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Barca this season, his lowest tally since his first campaign at the club in 2013-14.

Barca, who are second to rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga, return to action with a trip to Granada on Sunday.