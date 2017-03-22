Sergio Busquets Says There Are No Gerard Pique And Sergio Ramos Problems In Spain Camp

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets insists there is no feud between Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos once the defensive duo join up for international duty with Spain.

Real Madrid captain Ramos and Barcelona's Pique are Spain's long-standing centre-back partnership but have frequently clashed publically as proud performers on either side of El Clasico's divide.

Sniping over refereeing decisions, with each believing the other's side is the beneficiary of favourable treatment, has dominated their discourse over recent months.

Despite this, Ramos pledged to give Pique a hug once Julen Lopetegui's squad came together for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Israel and Busquets reported a positive feel in the camp.

"They are many years with the national team, Ramos and Pique and the atmosphere is good," he told El Partidazo. "The good vibe is magnificent.

"Here, Sergio is the captain and has more hierarchy and, at Barca, Gerard has more of a leadership role."

Ramos' most recent barb in Barcelona's direction came when he referred to their stunning 6-1 win over PSG to overturn a 4-0 first-leg Champions League deficit as "historic in every way" – the Catalan club having benefitted from two second-half penalties.

Sergio Ramos on Gerard Pique: "I will give him a hug. We have become accustomed to throwing stones, but it is always healthy…" pic.twitter.com/3HiW7EqI7s — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 20, 2017

Busquets believes such flashpoints are part and parcel of one of football's most historic club rivalries and has no bearing on Spain.

"There has to be everything, but above all respect," he said. "Sometimes you cross the barrier of respect for many things - because you do not want to let the rival be, for being the eternal rival.

"Let them say what they want. I'm not going to get into that war.

"There are times when you think about one thing, you can say another and between us, once we come here, we talk about football. We do not give it much more thought."