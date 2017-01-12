Samir Nasri Admits He'd Move To Real Madrid To Play Under Zinedine Zidane

Samir Nasri says he would relish the chance to join Real Madrid and play under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The European champions are enjoying superb form under the former France star and will set a new Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten if they avoid defeat to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Nasri, who has impressed at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan since arriving on a season-long loan from Manchester City, was compared to Zidane early in his career and has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the past.

And the 29-year-old says playing under the "incredible" former Madrid and Juve midfielder would be difficult to turn down.

Asked by Onze Mondial if he would like to work with Zidane, he replied: "Yes, of course. That would mean I would be playing for Real Madrid."

He continued: "It is rare that a player that is so good can become that good of a coach too. His career is simply incredible.

"In his first 32 games, he was ahead of [Pep] Guardiola, [Manuel] Pellegrini and [Jose] Mourinho in points won [in LaLiga]. He also won the Champions League, is currently sitting top of LaLiga and is unbeaten for many games. He is having an incredible season."

When it comes to comparisons with other players, however, Nasri identified Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta as the man he would like to emulate.

Samir Nasri: "The bosses of Arsenal has always wanted to have healthy finances, they never wanted to go into debt." pic.twitter.com/o3qcxms6OO — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 10, 2017

"I think he's the best," he said. "If somebody wanted to compare me to him, I'd be honoured."

Sevilla trail 3-0 from the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie but have had a fine season under Jorge Sampaoli, who has guided his side into the Champions League last 16 and into second place in the league table in his first campaign in charge.

And Nasri says Sevilla must continue to believe that they can upset Spain's traditional heavyweights and deliver domestic success this term.

"We are in a league that is far more equal than people think," he said. "It's true that there are two giants, but in the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and in the league and international games...with a little faith, you never know."