Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Calls Karim Benzema The Best Number Nine In The World

Florentino Perez believes Karim Benzema is "the best number nine in the world".

Benzema continues to be a guaranteed starter for Madrid, but has not appeared for France since 2015, having been charged by police in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

The 29-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and the case is yet to go to trial.

The Madrid president meanwhile has backed the centre-forward, lauding him as "the best French player", and he hopes to see him finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Karim is a mix of [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldo," Perez told RMC. "He is the best number nine in the world and the best French player.

"I am convinced that he will stay [at Madrid] and, while now we do not talk about [contract] renewals, if it was up to me, I would keep him here during his whole sporting life.

"I am very happy with Benzema and he has exemplary behaviour."