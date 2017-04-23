Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona: El Clasico Matchday 33 Player Ratings

beIN SPORTS

Keylor Navas (9/10)

Real Madrid's man-of-the-match. The Costa Rican was powerless to stop any of Barca's three goals but pulled off a host of world class saves throughout the game.

Dani Carvajal (7/10)

Lost the run of Messi in the 33rd minute, allowing the Argentinean to bag his first goal of the night. With the help of Nacho, however, he did keep Jordi Alba and Paco Alcacer on a tight lease throughout the match.

Nacho Fernández (6/10)

The scoreline doesn't properly reflect the Spaniard's performance who wasn't at fault for any of Barca's goals.

Sergio Ramos (3/10)

Things started brightly for the Real Madrid captain after his shot off the post was turned in by Casemiro. The night ended in frustration though following a rash challenge on Messi, which earned the 31-year-old his 22nd red card with the club.

Marcelo (8/10)

Madrid's best outfielder on the night, Marcelo played a hand in both Los Blancos' goals and chipped in defensively by pegging Sergi Roberto back for long stretches of the game.

Casemiro (7.5/10)

The Brazilian was perhaps fortunate to not be sent off following a second bookable offense in the first half. That being said, it was his quick thinking that broke the deadlock and, judging by the ovation he received when coming off in the 68th minute, the Bernabeu faithful were more than satisfied with the shift he put in.

Luka Modric (7/10)

The visionary Croatian exposed plenty of gaps behind the Barca backline, was industrious in his defensive duties and produced a fantastic save from Ter Stegen in the first half.

Toni Kroos (6/10)

It was his cultured right boot that swung in the corner from which Casemiro opened the scoring. However, the German went missing during the second half, particularly for Rakitic's goal when he turned his back as the Croatian lined up his blistering shot.

Gareth Bale (4/10)

Hindsight tells us the decision to start the Welshman was a poor one. Forced off in the 38th minute with injury, Bale never got going.

Karim Benzema (6/10)

El Gato's 82 minutes of action produced two clear chances on goal, both of which were expertly handled by Ter Stegen.

CF Cristiano Ronaldo (6/10)

The image of Messi goading the Bernabeu with his jersey while tears streamed from Portuguese's eyes sums up Ronaldo's night. Unlucky not to be awarded a penalty in the second minute, Ronaldo didn't let that setback affect his work rate. Saying that, an horrendous miss with the scoreboard reading 2-1 will no doubt be playing over and over in his head well into the early hours.

Subs

James Rodriguez (7.5/10)

The Colombian made an immediate impact after coming off the bench to replace Benzema in the 85th minute. Had Messi not managed to snatch a late winner, James' equalizing goal would have grabbed all the headlines.

Marco Asensio (5/10)

Coming on for Bale just before the half time break, Asensio's most notable contribution came in the 66th minute when he teed up Cristiano for what looked like an easy tap in.