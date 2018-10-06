Español
Real Madrid Goal Drought Worst in 33 Years

Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Alaves extended the club's scoreless drought to four matches in all competitions, worst since 1985

Real Madrid are suffering their worst goal drought in 33 years following a stunning 1-0 loss at Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Manu Garcia's last-gasp header earned a shock win for the minnows, at the end of another toothless attacking display from Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui's side have now failed to score in four consecutive games in all competitions, having also drawn blanks against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and CSKA Moscow.

Madrid last went four matches without scoring way back in April 1985, during a streak that ultimately stretched to five fixtures.

After the international break, Los Blancos will aim to end their barren run in a home game against Levante on October 20.

