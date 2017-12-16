Real Madrid Finish 2017 With Five Trophies

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Gremio on Saturday saw them retain the Club World Cup title and take their trophy haul for a single calender year to five for the first time ever.

Zinedine Zidane's men dominated from start to finish in Abu Dhabi and deservedly defended their title thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half free-kick, winning them a third Club World Cup in four years.

😎 #RealMadrid in 2017:

🏆 LaLiga

🏆 UEFA Champions League

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 Spanish Super Cup

🏆 FIFA Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/HPPySqsjSx — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2017

The triumph means they will end 2017 having lifted five different trophies since the start of the year, an unprecedented achievement for the club.

Madrid's other four competition successes this year came in LaLiga, the Champions League, the Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup.

By comparison, their great rivals Barcelona only won the Copa del Rey in 2017, and Madrid will close out the year against the Catalans next Saturday in the first Clasico encounter of the 2017-18 LaLiga season.