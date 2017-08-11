Jesus Vallejo will have to continue to wait for his Real Madrid debut after sustaining a thigh injury.

The 20-year-old has been given a place in Madrid's first-team squad for the first time, as well as the number three shirt vacated by Pepe.

Vallejo signed for Madrid in 2015 but has spent the last two seasons on loan at his former club Real Zaragoza and in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Following tests carried out on Jesus Vallejo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a muscle strain in his left thigh," a Madrid statement released on Friday said. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."