The teams have been announced for the final Clasico of the season, held at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid go with Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Bale, Benzema and Cristiano.

Meanwhile Barça go with Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Messi, Suárez and Alcácer.