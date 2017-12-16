Pep Guardiola Ducks Alexis Sanchez Links

Pep Guardiola pleaded unconvincing ignorance over whether he will go back in for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez during the January transfer window as one of Manchester City's recent big-money recruit prepares for a reunion with his old employers.

Kyle Walker comes face-to-face with Tottenham on Saturday for the first time in a competitive game since swapping north London for east Manchester.

The England full-back's arrival was one of five major signings secured early in the close season by City – a coordinated and efficient approach that paved the way for their on-going unbeaten start to the Premier League season and 11-point lead at the summit.

As August moved towards September, a protracted and ultimately fruitless pursuit of Sanchez took centre stage.

Arsenal managed to stand firm but the 28-year-old Chile star remains out of contract at the end of this season, meaning speculation linking him with long-established admirer Guardiola is unlikely to go away.

Reinforcement at centre-back, with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez reported to be the names in the frame, is understood to be City's priority next month but, when asked whether there would be another move for Sanchez, Guardiola replied: "Good question."

Some giggles followed before he added: "[Ask me about matters] on the pitch, you know ....transfer window is for winter time.

"I don't know, believe me, I don't know what we are going to do because it's not…"