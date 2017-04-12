Painful Night For Barcelona Admits Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has described Barcelona's Champions League defeat to Juventus as a "painful night" for the club.

Juve romped to a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, Paulo Dybala scoring twice in the first half before Giorgio Chiellini added a header after the break.

Ter Stegen thinks it is best for Barca's players to discuss what went wrong internally, but acknowledged the loss had hurt.

"It was a painful night," the goalkeeper told the club's website.

"The first half especially was far from perfect. There are things we need to work on improving.

3 - This was the 1st time that Juventus have scored 3 goals (and won by more than a one-goal margin) v Barcelona. Maturity. pic.twitter.com/5nv3ICHe7R — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 11, 2017

"I think it would be better for us to speak among ourselves. We know the first half wasn't perfect, we need to lift our heads up and start planning for the next challenge.

"I hope the fans will come out and support us for the second leg."

Before trying to replicate their famous comeback from the previous round against Paris Saint-Germain, Barca face Real Sociedad in LaLiga at Camp Nou on Saturday.

"First we have to think about the league," said Ter Stegen.

"I know how tough this is for the fans, but now we have to think about getting some rest."