Paco Alcacer Delighted With Latest Barcelona Goal

Paco Alcacer revelled in his first competitive Barcelona goal as team-mate Lucas Digne opened his account for the Spanish champions on Wednesday.

After 10 scoreless appearances since arriving from LaLiga rivals Valencia in August, Alcacer finally found the back of the net in Barca's 7-0 win over Hercules in the round of 32 in the Copa del Rey.

Alcacer made it 5-0 on the night at Camp Nou with a simple headed finish 17 minutes from time, much to the appreciation of the home faithful.

"It is special to score in this shirt at the Camp Nou," Alcacer said ahead of the mid-season break.

"The most important is the impression that the team left. I must work and be at 100 per cent to take advantage of the opportunities.

73: Rafinha's cross from the right is deflected and Alcácer is there to head home from close range #FCBLive #CopaFCB (5-0) — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 21, 2016

"We played a complete game, with goals, intensity and good football."

It was also a special night for another off-season arrival after Digne scored his first goal for the Catalans.

A recruit from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, French full-back Digne opened the scoring eight minutes before half-time when he prodded a loose ball high into the net.

"I am very happy for the win and my first goal. It was the first of the game and it was an important goal," added Digne, who became the first off-season signing to score for Barca this season.

"We knew that we had to attack and press high to get a good result."