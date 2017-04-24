Osasuna Told to Redesign Kit Ahead of Barcelona Clash

OMNISPORT

Osasuna will debut a new away kit when they face Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday following a request from television broadcasters.

Petar Vasiljevic's basement boys travel to face the reigning champions nine points adrift of safety with five games remaining in LaLiga.

On their official website, Osasuna announced they would wear a specially designed orange jersey after being told their red home kit and green away kit with blue and red trim both clashed with Barcelona's famous colours.

The kit will bear the slogan '#OsasunaNuncaSeRinde', which translates as 'Osasuna never surrenders'.

Barcelona, buoyed by their thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, were 3-0 winners when the sides met at El Sadar back in December.