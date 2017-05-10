Neymar Says It's Time For Barcelona To Sort Lionel Messi's New Contract

Neymar said it is time for Barcelona to get to work on Lionel Messi's contract amid uncertainty over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Camp Nou.

Messi is out of contract in 2018 and the 29-year-old is yet to sign fresh terms, having reportedly turned down an offer between €30million and €35m annually from the LaLiga champions.

Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre claims a bumper extension remains on course and Neymar has urged the club's hierarchy to get the deal done.

"I have been here with Leo for four years, and I am learning every day: how to strike the ball, how to be alert during matches… Messi is from another planet," Neymar – who has already signed a new contract along with Luis Suarez – told beIN SPORTS.

"He is an idol and a friend with whom I have the luck to train every day.

"I hope that he renews, and that the people at Barca get to work so Leo can continue with us."

Messi scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 rout of Villarreal as Barca stayed top of LaLiga, level on points with Real Madrid, who have a match in hand.

The Argentina captain has struck 51 times in all competitions this season, having celebrated his 500th Barca goal in the thrilling Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.