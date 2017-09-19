New Real Madrid Contract "Already Done" - Zidane

OMNISPORT

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed his new Real Madrid contract is "already done", although the Spanish champions holders have yet to announce the deal.

The Los Blancos legend's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but having won two Champions League medals, LaLiga, the Supercopa de Espana and the UEFA Super Cup since taking charge in January 2016 a fresh deal appears likely.

Isco, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo have all penned renewed terms since the start of the campaign and it appears as if head coach Zidane has also committed his future to the club.

"In terms of the renewal, it's already done, but it doesn't mean anything," Zidane said ahead of Wednesday's home league game against Real Betis.

"I care about the day-to-day and I'm not looking further than that, this is complicated."

A 3-1 win at Real Sociedad left Madrid fourth in LaLiga after four matches, four points behind rivals Barcelona who are yet to drop a point.

But Zidane will be without Theo Hernandez for Wednesday's visit of Betis after the club confirmed the left-back is set for a spell on the sidelines.

"He has been diagnosed with a partial dislocation of the right shoulder," Madrid said in a statement. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Zidane could call upon former Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos, whose only LaLiga action since joining Madrid this season came in a brief cameo appearance off the substitutes bench against Sociedad.

"[Ceballos] can play in various positions, that's the good thing about him," Zidane said. "He does not have technical difficulties in playing with the ball and he's smart enough to play in various positions.

"We are at the beginning of the season and it will be very long. Dani is working very well. The other day he played little, but at least he played. He'll have his opportunity to play and to do well."