Massimiliano Allegri Laughs Off Barcelona Rumors

Massimiliano Allegri's language skills were back in the spotlight after the Juventus boss was linked with a move to Barcelona.

Having recently discussed the progress of his English lessons amid speculation connecting him to the Arsenal job, Allegri was probed on his Spanish skills after rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Allegri claimed he found it hard enough to learn Italian when he was at school and joked he had quietly learned Torinese, the local Turin dialect, since joining Juve in 2014.

"I am learning English and Spanish? I struggled to learn Italian at school!" he told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Napoli.

"I have learned Torinese discreetly here and I have picked it up very well."

Current Barca boss Luis Enrique is out of contract at the end of the season and has come under pressure since their 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Arsene Wenger is under scrutiny at Arsenal after a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich at the same stage of the competition, with Allegri linked to both roles as his Juve side sit seven points clear at the top of Serie A.