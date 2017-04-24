Marcelo Says Real Madrid Are Not Inferior To Barcelona After Clasico Loss

Real Madrid's last-gasp Clasico defeat to Barcelona does not make the European champions inferior to their bitter rivals, insisted Marcelo as the full-back remained upbeat afterwards.

Madrid's lead atop LaLiga was erased as titleholders Barcelona stunned the hosts 3-2 in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored in the 92nd minute - his second of the match - to silence Madrid and their fans in the Spanish capital after substitute James Rodriguez had equalised seven minutes earlier following Sergio Ramos' red card in the second half.

With the result, Barca and Madrid moved level on points, though the latter have a game in hand in their pursuit of a first LaLiga title since 2012 and Marcelo was in a positive mood post-match.

Marcelo has now recorded 9 assists in the league this season, more than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues.



"Everyone expects a lot of things from El Clasico. We've done everything we could to win and even draw with a player less, but we conceded a goal at the end," said Marcelo.

"We did a great job and we go away with our heads held high. We're well placed in two competitions and we'll keep working as we were before. This defeat does not make us inferior.

"In the end, some mistakes and small details have made the difference, not just the counter-attack. I don't give my opinion on referees, although a sending off affects a team because it leaves you with one less player.

"We don't get carried away when we win and we won't get down after a defeat."