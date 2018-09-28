Marcelo And Gelson Ruled Out For Madrid Derby

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo and Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins are expected to miss El Derbi on Saturday due to injury.

Madrid confirmed Brazil international Marcelo has been diagnosed with a calf problem after being forced off late in their 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Reports have suggested the 30-year-old will be sidelined for two to three weeks, ruling him out of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico could be without Gelson after he trained separately from his team-mates during Friday's session due to a bruised knee.

Atletico are third in LaLiga, two points behind joint leaders Barcelona and Madrid.