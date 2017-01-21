Luis Enrique worried about Eibar's pitch

OMNISPORT

Luis Enrique is worried about the pitch that could greet his Barcelona side against Eibar.

The two teams meet at Ipurua in LaLiga on Sunday, with weather forecasts predicting the playing surface could be in danger of freezing.

The Barca boss hopes that will not prove to be the case as it could affect the style of both teams, who like to play the ball out from defence.

🔊 Luis Enrique: "If we do not pressure Eibar well, they have the capability to impose themselves. They are dangerous in the air." #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/EdI06hUuiV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2017

"Yes, the pitch worries me a little bit because of the forecast," Luis Enrique said at his pre-match media conference.

"Normally Ipurua is a stadium that has a great playing surface when you can play great football.

"Hopefully it will not affect the game as a spectacle. It could affect both sides. We will see how it is and will have to see what the weather is like."

Barca are third in the table going into the weekend and Luis Enrique expects a difficult test against the hosts, who sit ninth, as his side seek a fourth straight win across all competitions.

"You have to study them a bit," Luis Enrique said. "They have a style of play, bringing the ball out from the back and can link defence with midfield.

"They have good wide players who can cross in the final third like Pedro Leon, their full-backs get forward and they get men into the box.

"They are a complete team with and without the ball. They pressure you and don't give you room to breathe.

"Eibar are in the top half for a reason and it could be a good spectacle for the fans.

"We have been looking for a long run of victories since start of season, but we haven't had that. Let's hope this can be it.

"We need them, especially in the league, to put pressure on the teams above us."