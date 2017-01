Luis Enrique Plays Down Injuries At Barcelona

Luis Enrique is confident Barcelona can cope in the absence of injured pair Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Iniesta and Busquets, sidelined by calf and ankle problems respectively, were both absent as Barca were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis last time out.

A tougher challenge awaits on Wednesday, when Luis Enrique takes his team to Vicente Calderon for the first leg of the Copa semi-final.

Asked about the absent captain and his fellow midfield star, the coach insisted the players at his disposal will be sufficient to earn a positive result.

"I'm happy with what I have, with my team," he said.

"We've overcome a lot of difficult moments. We've had injuries. Some have been more important than others.

"But it's not the time to talk about who we don't have. We have to try and help the ones that we do have to play as well as they can.

"If we talk about the players that aren't here - I don't think this is the right time to talk about that."

Rafinha has recovered from a hamstring injury and will travel with the squad to Madrid, together with third-choice goalkeeper Jordi Masip, as number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen is rested. Lucas Digne has been ruled out due to a knee injury.