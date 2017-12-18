Lionel Messi Says Clasico Win Will Give Barcelona A Happy Christmas

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in Saturday's Clasico clash to ensure his side can enjoy a merry Christmas.

Barca head to the Bernabeu to take on their old rivals with an 11-point lead from Madrid in the Liga table, Barca sitting six points clear from second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Victory for Ernesto Valverde's men would give Barca an overwhelming lead from last season's champions, who have a game in hand due to their trip to the Club World Cup.

And Messi, who missed out on this year's Ballon d'Or to Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, is keen for Barcelona to go into the winter break on a high.

"It would be important to win for what it means, it's always a special game," Messi said. "Real Madrid, at their stadium... winning is an important advantage.

"There would still be a lot of league games left, but it would be nice to be able to end the year with a victory and spend a happy Christmas."