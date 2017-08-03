LaLiga 'Refuse To Accept' Neymar Release Clause

The LFP, Spain's national sports association, has received the full €222m payment of Neymar’s release clause from Barcelona but are refusing to accept the money.

Reports from Spain this morning indicate that lawyers representing the Brazilian deposited the money at LFP headquarters on Thursday morning, but were then rejected.

The LFP have since confirmed in a short statement that the payment has been rejected.

"We can confirm that the player's lawyers came to to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected".

Neymar signed a new deal with Barça last October, and had the condition stipulating that when the amount is paid he can legally leave the club.

Neymar's transfer saga was set to end with a move to PSG for a world record transfer fee, but has now hit another stumbling block.