Jose Mourinho has confirmed Manchester United's interest in Gareth Bale should Real Madrid make him available for transfer.

United have long been linked with a move for the Welshman, and now Mourinho has admitted he could be an option this summer.

“If Bale plays tomorrow it means Madrid want him,” the Portuguese boss told reports at a press conference.

“If not, then we’ll be waiting for him on the other side.”

United play Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday.