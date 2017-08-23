Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri insists he has not played his last game for the club despite reports of an imminent move to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a €40million transfer to Camp Nou, although Nice general manager Julien Fournier stated on Monday that no negotiations between the clubs had taken place.

Seri has now said that he does not expect any development in the deal before Nice take on Amiens in Ligue 1 on Saturday and is adamant that Tuesday's Champions League play-off defeat to Napoli was not his last performance for the club.

"No, it wasn't my last match with Nice. I'll be at Amiens on Saturday," he said.

"I don't know too much [about the rumours]. I've told everyone to let me focus on my goal, which today was to focus on the Champions League and then, afterwards, to see if I'll leave or stay.

Barcelona have pulled plug on a move for Jean-Michael Seri (Mundo Deportivo). Midfielder said last night was not his last game for Nice — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) August 23, 2017

"If it happens with Barcelona, that's good, otherwise I am happy in Nice."

Napoli claimed a 2-0 victory on France's south coast and a 4-0 aggregate triumph, meaning Maurizio Sarri's side progress to the group stage and Nice must settle for the Europa League.

"Napoli are a great side who play really fluid football," Seri said. "In my view, they are one of the top five teams in Europe.

"We're disappointed, because the atmosphere in the stadium was incredible."