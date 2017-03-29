Gerard Pique Plays Down Barcelona Comeback Controversy By Saying Real Madrid Won Champions League With Offside Goal

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique asked why his side's comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain is questioned, but not Real Madrid's Champions League success.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring as Madrid overcame rivals Atletico in last year's Champions League decider, but replays showed he was offside.

The refereeing during Barca's historic 6-1 win over PSG in the second leg of their last 16 tie of this year's competition has also been queried, with suggestions it favoured the LaLiga giants as they staged their remarkable comeback.

But Pique wondered why there was so much made about his team, and not Madrid's win in Milan.

"When have I been favoured by referees? In the Champions League? I thought it was the league," he said after Spain's friendly win over France.

"We are discussing a historic comeback of 6-1 and focus on the referees.

"When Madrid win a Champions League with an offside goal from Ramos, nothing is said."

The video assistant referee was used twice in Spain's win on Tuesday, with both decisions rightly going against France.