Gareth Bale Injury Concern Ahead of El Clásico, Confirms Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale was withdrawn from the 2-1 win at Bayern Munich due to an injury concern.

The Wales international was taken off in the 59th minute of the holders' Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Zidane later revealed that Bale, who only returned from a long-term ankle injury in February, was not feeling in good shape at half-time and was replaced by Marco Asensio as a precaution.

"Gareth Bale felt a tweak at half-time and I didn't want to take any risks," Zidane said. "He doesn't feel so good, we hope it's nothing major. But I'm happy with the substitution and with Marco Asensio's performance."

Bale reportedly told the media that he was "not too bad" as he made his way out of the stadium following the match.

The 27-year-old is likely to face further tests back in the Spanish capital ahead of a crucial run of games, with Madrid facing Sporting Gijon on Saturday before the home leg against Bayern and the Clasico against Barcelona to come next week.

Asensio produced a telling contribution in Bale's stead, setting up Cristiano Ronaldo for his second goal that secured the victory.