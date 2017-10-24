English
Español
On Demand
LaLiga
Getty Images

Florentino Perez Tells Dani Alves He Should've Played For Real Madrid

Former Barcelona full-back Alves, now with Paris Saint-Germain following a move from Juventus in the close-season, was named in the World XI.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed he jokingly told Dani Alves he should have played for Los Blancos at Monday's Best FIFA Football Awards.

Former Barcelona full-back Alves, now with Paris Saint-Germain following a move from Juventus in the close-season, was named in the World XI, while Perez saw Cristiano Ronaldo win the Best Men's Player award and Zinedine Zidane net the Best Men's Coach honour.

Along with Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric joined Alves in the World XI.

And Perez told the Brazil defender, who won six LaLiga titles and the Champions League three times with Barca, that he should instead have been a fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I met him in the hallway and, as always, he was very friendly," Perez told Onda Cero's 'El Transistor' show.

"We had a little joke; I told him that he should have played in Madrid and he said not to call him."

 

PSG Barcelona Real Madrid Ligue 1 La Liga News
Previous Ryan Giggs Won't Write Victor Lindelof Off Yet
Read
Ryan Giggs Won't Write Victor Lindelof Off Yet
Next Former Arena Assistant Sarachan To Coach USMNT Aga
Read
Former Arena Assistant Sarachan To Coach USMNT Against Portugal

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker