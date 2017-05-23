Ernesto Valverde Leaves Athletic Bilbao, Fueling Barcelona Speculation

GOAL

Ernesto Valverde will not take charge of Athletic Bilbao next season amid speculation he will imminently be announced as the new Barcelona coach.

Valverde has been in charge of the Basque club since 2013 and led Athletic to a seventh-place finish this term.

While Barcelona are yet to confirm the name of their new coach - an announcement is scheduled for May 29 - Valverde has been considered among the front-runners for the post since Luis Enrique said in March he would leave Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign.