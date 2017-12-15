Diego Simeone Reveals Antoine Griezmann Can Leave Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid "at some point", according to coach Diego Simeone.

Griezmann, 26, has been linked with an Atletico exit, with Manchester United among the clubs reported to be interested.

But the France international is contracted until mid-2022 at Atletico, the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

However, Simeone said Griezmann would be free to leave the LaLiga giants, just as Diego Costa and Arda Turan once were.

"I love my players a lot and I love to see them grow. I am not ungrateful," he told L'Equipe.

"If a player comes to me and says, 'Coach, I have a once in a lifetime chance to play for a certain team, I want to leave'. If he did all he could for me as Griezmann does, I'll say it's no problem. I know that he needs to grow.

"Of course Griezmann will be able to leave at some point, the same way Costa and Arda Turan were allowed to leave."

Griezmann has scored seven goals in 18 matches in all competitions this campaign, having netted at least 25 times in each of the past three seasons.