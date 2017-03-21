Diego Simeone In Pain When Hearing Champions League Anthem

The pain of losing last season's Champions League final still haunts Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone, who revealed he feels pain when hearing the iconic competition anthem.

Atletico lost on penalties to city rivals Real Madrid after the 2015-16 showpiece ended all-square in Milan.

It was the second time in three seasons Atletico suffered defeat to Madrid in a European final, having lost 4-1 after extra time in Lisbon and it was a result that left Simeone doubting his future.

"Every time I hear the competition hymn I feel pain," Simeone told Onda Cero.

"For me Milan was a failure. For me failure is not to reach the goal and I had the goal to win that Champions League and not win and it hurt me a lot.

"I knew that the following season was going to be very complicated and at that moment, just after losing on penalties, I did not know if I would have the strength to lead this group."

Atletico have the opportunity to reach another final this season, with the Spanish capital club in the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will meet Leicester City.

Domestically, Atletico are fourth in LaLiga and two points adrift of Sevilla, who occupy the third and final automatic Champions League qualification spot.