Diego Simeone Concerned Over Atletico Madrid Form Ahead Of Barcelona Game

Diego Simeone is concerned Atletico Madrid have not prepared in the best manner over recent games ahead of facing Barcelona.

The Argentine is instead focusing on Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Barcelona, and, unsurprisingly, he is wary of coming up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez after three successive draws.

Simeone said: "When you have a good game beforehand, you get continuity. We played a good game in Bilbao, normal in Eibar in the Copa and bad against Alaves.

"I do not know how the game will go. We find ourselves against the best opponents in the world and, whoever might be playing, they have three up front who settle 80 per cent of matches."