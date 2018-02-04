Español
Deportivo La Coruna Sack Cristobal after Real Sociedad Thrashing

A 5-0 humbling at the hands of Real Sociedad has brought Cristobal Parralo's reign as Deportivo La Coruna's manager to an abrupt end.

Deportivo La Coruna have sacked coach Cristobal Parralo after less than four months in charge following Friday's 5-0 hammering by Real Sociedad.

Cristobal was promoted from the club's reserve team in October following the dismissal of Pepe Mel, but he has been unable to preside over an improvement in their fortunes.

Deportivo won just two of the 13 LaLiga games Cristobal took charge of, but their three most recent fixtures had alarm bells ringing. 

A 7-1 demolition by Real Madrid was followed by a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to fellow strugglers Levante, who fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a point.

And Friday's 5-0 loss at Real Sociedad – who themselves had lost four in a row beforehand – proved the final straw, as former Spain international Cristobal leaves Deportivo third from bottom. 

