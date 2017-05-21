beIN SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-minute strike at La Rosaleda on Sunday not only ensured Real Madrid scored in every game in a LaLiga season for the first time in the club's history, but also brought his personal season tally in all competitions to 40 goals: 25 in LaLiga, 10 in the Champions League, 4 in the Club World Cup, and 1 in the Copa del Rey.

The Portuguese star has now scored at least 40 goals in each of his last seven seasons with Los Blancos.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has notched up an astounding 404 goals, making him the club’s all-time top goalscorer. Only during his first campaign at the club did the Madeira native fail to reach the 40-goal mark.

Sunday’s goal against Malaga ensured that the 32-year-old’s incredible record of scoring at least 25 LaLiga goals in each of his eight seasons as a Real Madrid player remains intact.