Cassano Says Pogba, James, And Balotelli Are "Overrated"

Paul Pogba and Mario Balotelli are overrated and have been "very lucky in life", according to former Italy international Antonio Cassano.

Pogba swapped Juventus for Manchester United in a world record transfer worth up to €120million in August, placing intense scrutiny on his performances after returning to Old Trafford.

Once touted as one of Italy's most promising prospects, Balotelli has struggled on the pitch during spells at Liverpool and AC Milan, though he appears to have rediscovered his best form at Nice, having scored 13 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

However, Cassano believes they have agent Mino Raiola to thank for their careers, and the former Sampdoria forward also criticised Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

Asked to name three overrated players, Cassano told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Pogba, James Rodriguez and Balotelli.

"I do not think Pogba is worth €120 million, and Rodriguez is not worth 80. If he was worth that much, what would be the value of [Andres] Iniesta at that age?

"The same goes for Balotelli. I wish Mario the best, and he is doing well in France, but he and Pogba have been very lucky in life.

"They are managed by a very good agent, Mino Raiola, who gave them incredible opportunities."