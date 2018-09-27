Busquets Signs New Barcelona Contract

GOAL

Sergio Busquets has signed new contract with Barcelona through to 2023, with his fresh terms including a €500 million (£445m/$585m) release clause.

The 30-year-old midfielder is a product of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya and has spent his entire career to date at Camp Nou.

He has now edged a step closer to hanging up his boots as a one-club man, with Barca tying his services down for the foreseeable future.

🙌 Sergio, blaugrana through 2022-23.

More details 👇 https://t.co/CGdLfWvmYD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2018

The Liga giants have moved to put a new deal in place after seeing Busquets start to generate transfer talk.

Despite his strong ties to the club, the World Cup winner had seen a possible move to England mooted.

A reunion with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City was reported to be a possibility, with the Premier League champions prepared to spend big on a proven performer.

Such speculation has now been brought to a close.

Barca have displayed their commitment to a home-grown talent by renewing his deal once again.

#Sergio2023

🤩A defensive stalwart. A passing machine.

⚽ And he also scores goals! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6S7NlLT4oz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2018

They have also raised the fee required to trigger a buyout from €200m to its current mark at €500m.

That should ensure that they receive no unwanted interest in a prized asset that they have no intention of parting with.

Busquets’ new deal will also allow him to sail past the 500 appearances for the club, with just 10 more outings required to hit that mark.

He will also be hoping to add to his enviable haul of major honours in the years to come.

To date, a modern day icon has won seven La Liga titles, six Copas del Rey, three Champions League crowns, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and six Spanish Super Cups.

Busquets also helped Spain to World Cup glory in 2010 and a second European Championship triumph in 2012.