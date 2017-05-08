BREAKING NEWS: Theo Hernandez Passes Real Madrid Medical

beIN SPORTS

With two days to go until the second leg of the all-but decided Champions League tie between bitter rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, the latter has sent shockwaves through the Spanish capital with the news that Theo Hernández is on the cusp of signing for Los Blancos.

According to reports in the land of LaLiga, Real Madrid have decided to ignore the non-aggression pact that has existed between the two clubs in order to capture the signature of the highly-rated left back, who has impressed this season on loan at Basque minnows, Alaves.

3 - Theo has assisted three goals in La Liga this season, the most for Alaves player, his first goal assisted was vs Real Madrid. Exposure pic.twitter.com/JsD1GhmOLq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 8, 2017

Having been offered a new, improved deal with Atleti in October, 19-year-old Hernandez announced in February that he wanted to leave his boyhood club - where older brother Lucas has already become a regular feature under Diego Simeone - peeking the interest of teams like Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

However, it was cross-town rivals Real Madrid who contacted the player's agent, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, to make an offer for the in-demand Spaniard behind Atletico's back, thus dishonoring the non-aggression pact.

While Hernandez's buy-out clause was valued at $26 million, the reigning Champions League holders will reportedly pay $32 million to land their man.

The timing of this news adds further salt to the gaping wound inflicted upon Los Rojiblancos last week when a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick effectively settled the semi-final tie. With a second leg still to come, fans of Atletico Madrid now the added frustration of seeing one of their brightest prospects in recent years undergoing a medical exam for their most loathed rivals.