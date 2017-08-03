Besiktas have completed the signing of Alvaro Negredo from Valencia.

The striker arrives on what is said to be a three-year deal, with the Turkish champions reportedly beating Swansea City and Leeds United to his signature.

Negredo arrives at Besiktas having spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and follows former Real Madrid defender Pepe in joining the club.

The 31-year-old Spaniard scored just nine league goals for Boro in 2016-17 as they were relegated from the Premier League, having managed only five in LaLiga for Valencia the previous campaign.

Besiktas are seeking a third successive Super Lig title in 2017-18.