Berizzo Sacked At Sevilla

Eduardo Berizzo has been sacked as Sevilla coach.

The former Celta Vigo boss was appointed in June following Jorge Sampaoli's decision to leave and take up the reins of Argentina's national team.

Expectations were high at the start of the season after the squad received an estimated €65million of investment, but Berizzo has struggled to implement a style or impose his identity on the team, and a board meeting on Friday confirmed the former River Plate defender's fate.

Although they lost 3-1 at Real Sociedad on Wednesday, Sevilla still sit fifth in LaLiga and have qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

And it was in Europe that arguably Berizzo's best moment as Sevilla coach came, as he saw his side fight back from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with Liverpool at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan - Guido Pizarro getting the last-minute equaliser.

It was after the match that news broke of Berizzo suffering from prostate cancer, the club and players subsequently rallying around him with public messages of support.

He underwent successful surgery at the start of December and returned to the dugout to a huge ovation for Levante's visit last Friday, but Sevilla were held to an underwhelming 0-0 draw.

On top of disjointed performances and unimpressive results, there have also been reports of tension between Berizzo and some members of the playing staff, most notably Steven N'Zonzi, who is said to have left the stadium at half-time in the Liverpool draw after being criticised by the coach.

Javi Gracia, Luis Enrique and Laurent Blanc have been identified as early favourites, with Sevilla not in action again until the Copa del Rey trip to Cadiz on January 3.

Their next outing in LaLiga comes three days later against bitter local rivals Real Betis.