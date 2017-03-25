Barcelona To Name Stadium After Johan Cruyff

Barcelona will name their reserve team stadium after Johan Cruyff as one of a series of tributes announced to commemorate the club icon.

Friday marked the first anniversary of the former Ajax, Barca and Netherlands great's death and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the venue where Barcelona's developing talents take their first steps as professionals at Ciutat Esportiva will be known as the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Cruyff won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey when playing for Barca between 1973 and 1978 before returning as head coach between 1988 and 1996 to helm the "Dream Team's" period of dominance, which included a maiden European Cup in 1992.

"The future stadium at the Ciutat Esportiva will be named after Johan Cruyff," Bartomeu said.

"The club will also promote the creation of a commemorative statue in honour of Cruyff, which will be placed in the future Camp Nou."

In addition to the Estadi John Cruyff and commemorative statue, Barcelona will dedicate an area of their club museum to Cruyff and have lobbied the local council to recognise the Dutchman at a location in the city.